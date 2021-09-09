Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD Invests $388,000 in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD bought a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,666. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

In other Leidos news, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,076.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

