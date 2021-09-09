Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $117.62 Million

Brokerages expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) to report $117.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $117.17 million to $118.50 million. Sapiens International posted sales of $97.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full-year sales of $463.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $463.00 million to $464.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $509.56 million, with estimates ranging from $504.90 million to $513.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPNS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sapiens International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 1,101.7% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 193.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.20. The company had a trading volume of 912 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,446. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.11. Sapiens International has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $35.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

