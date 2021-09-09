QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.55 Million

Analysts predict that QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) will announce $82.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for QAD’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $83.71 million and the lowest is $81.84 million. QAD posted sales of $76.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QAD will report full-year sales of $337.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $332.82 million to $343.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $366.73 million, with estimates ranging from $362.13 million to $374.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow QAD.

Get QAD alerts:

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. QAD had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 2.11%.

QADA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair downgraded QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QADA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in QAD during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in QAD during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in QAD by 572.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in QAD during the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in QAD by 395.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 525,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,986,000 after purchasing an additional 419,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

QAD stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.17. 2,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,299. QAD has a 52-week low of $40.75 and a 52-week high of $89.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. QAD’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.73%.

QAD Company Profile

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QAD (QADA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.