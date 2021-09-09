Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) Shares Gap Down to $3.39

Shares of Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.39, but opened at $3.24. Zhangmen Education shares last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Zhangmen Education in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zhangmen Education in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new position in Zhangmen Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,695,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zhangmen Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Zhangmen Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000.

About Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME)

Zhangmen Education Inc, online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc in April 2021.

