GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) Upgraded by TD Securities to Buy

TD Securities upgraded shares of GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. TD Securities currently has C$52.00 price target on the stock.

GFL stock traded up C$0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$46.71. The company had a trading volume of 38,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,432. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of C$25.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.89.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

About GFL Environmental

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.