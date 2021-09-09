Smith Salley & Associates Has $27.47 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,599 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 2.2% of Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $27,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $71,317,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 311,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $59,171,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 182,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,702,000 after buying an additional 64,429 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth $5,130,000. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,658,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $204.38. The stock had a trading volume of 43,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,933,081. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.72 and a 52-week high of $215.22. The firm has a market cap of $141.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.07 and a 200 day moving average of $191.56.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Several analysts have commented on LOW shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wedbush cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.26.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

