Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target Raised to $98.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.59.

Smartsheet stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.58. The company had a trading volume of 34,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of -71.78 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.17. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $43.64 and a 1-year high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, CFO Pete Godbole purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.10 per share, with a total value of $106,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $73,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at $864,036.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 292,546 shares of company stock valued at $20,155,842 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,043,000 after acquiring an additional 19,244 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 36.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 41,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 11,042 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at $868,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Smartsheet by 117.1% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 35,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 19,174 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

