Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Trading Up 12.4%

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) was up 12.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.09 and last traded at $8.05. Approximately 1,636 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 108,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average is $9.41.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 268.0% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 237,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 173,053 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the first quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the first quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Institutional investors own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

