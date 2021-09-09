Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Trading Up 7%

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)’s share price was up 7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $118.72 and last traded at $118.72. Approximately 5,379 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 730,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TWST shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.59% and a negative net margin of 106.59%. The business had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, SVP Paula Green sold 14,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.84, for a total value of $1,612,088.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,095 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jan Johannessen sold 5,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $485,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,294 shares of company stock worth $17,121,641 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 12.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 4.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 14.3% in the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the first quarter valued at $1,913,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 36.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.