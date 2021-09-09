JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Up 6.1%

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) shares shot up 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.64 and last traded at $15.60. 334,933 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 7,875,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.71.

A number of research firms recently commented on JBLU. Raymond James decreased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.93.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.37 and a 200 day moving average of $18.04.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 41.70% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.02) EPS. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was up 597.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $31,092.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,099.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,789 shares of company stock valued at $110,093 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 88,089 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 277.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 88,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 64,813 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

