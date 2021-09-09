NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) traded down 3.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.54. 42,039 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,843,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$6.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.39.

The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 41.31, a quick ratio of 41.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,583,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,524,000 after purchasing an additional 335,560 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in NexGen Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. L1 Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,595,000. Finally, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 1,525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

