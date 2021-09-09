Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD Takes Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Qorvo by 465.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Qorvo by 352.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Qorvo by 44.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Qorvo during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $296,324.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $351,256.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,876,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,369 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,072. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Argus assumed coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.68.

Shares of QRVO stock traded up $2.01 on Thursday, hitting $180.77. The stock had a trading volume of 12,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.41.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

