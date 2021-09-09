Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.920-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $325 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $290.59 million.Globant also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.580-$ EPS.

NYSE:GLOB traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $326.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,311. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.72 and a beta of 1.26. Globant has a twelve month low of $165.50 and a twelve month high of $332.79.

Get Globant alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on GLOB shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $275.00.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.