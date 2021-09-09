Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 11.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $21.01 on Thursday. Avid Bioservices has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $28.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 591.40 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average of $22.05.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDMO. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Bioservices from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 18,701 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $477,997.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,553 shares in the company, valued at $985,414.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 7,207 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $184,571.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,317 shares of company stock valued at $801,093. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avid Bioservices stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 148.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 599,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357,664 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.98% of Avid Bioservices worth $15,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

