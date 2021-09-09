Blocery Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.01 Million (BLY)

Blocery (CURRENCY:BLY) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Blocery coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0308 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blocery has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. Blocery has a total market cap of $7.77 million and $1.01 million worth of Blocery was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00061936 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.16 or 0.00174604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003010 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00014886 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003855 BTC.

About Blocery

BLY is a coin. Blocery’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,294,444 coins. The official message board for Blocery is medium.com/@blocery . Blocery’s official Twitter account is @blocery . The official website for Blocery is blocery.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocery records immutable and trusted data onto the blockchain such as the production, distribution, and sales history of agricultural products. blockchain provides transactions that establish trust and transparency while streamlining the current process. Consumers can purchase safe agricultural products at lower prices through pre-purchase at earlier stages, and producers can ensure stable demand and revenue through strong contract implementation. Blocery is designed to provide a more efficient way of working across the food supply chain and benefits all participants with a safer, smarter, and more sustainable food supply chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Blocery

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocery should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

