Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.520-$0.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $987.77 million-$999.82 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STVN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.57.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Shares of STVN traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $26.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,931. Stevanato Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.