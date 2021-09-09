Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.3% of Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $49,737,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,725,000. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,910,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 37.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 236,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,982,000 after buying an additional 64,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,831.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 47,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,830,000 after buying an additional 45,253 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $293.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,370. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $204.38 and a one year high of $304.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $285.79 and a 200 day moving average of $281.38.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

