GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for GreenSky’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.15. GreenSky reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 333.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GreenSky.

Get GreenSky alerts:

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $136.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.63 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%.

Several analysts have commented on GSKY shares. Stephens upgraded shares of GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.92.

GSKY stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.35. The company had a trading volume of 53,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,205. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.71. GreenSky has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $8.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.37.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GreenSky by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in GreenSky during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in GreenSky by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in GreenSky in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in GreenSky by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GreenSky (GSKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.