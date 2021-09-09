Ergo Reaches Market Capitalization of $482.03 Million (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Ergo coin can now be bought for $15.06 or 0.00031926 BTC on major exchanges. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $482.03 million and $4.76 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 17.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,164.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,541.61 or 0.07509105 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $671.00 or 0.01422691 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $187.09 or 0.00396681 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.16 or 0.00127562 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $263.84 or 0.00559410 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $265.58 or 0.00563096 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.09 or 0.00339427 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006653 BTC.

About Ergo

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

