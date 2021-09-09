InsaneCoin Reaches Market Cap of $145,582.23 (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One InsaneCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, InsaneCoin has traded 40% lower against the U.S. dollar. InsaneCoin has a total market capitalization of $145,582.23 and approximately $6.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.66 or 0.00438166 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002760 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007792 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $444.85 or 0.00943195 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About InsaneCoin

InsaneCoin (CRYPTO:INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,722,605 coins. The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network . InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

