Cumberland Partners Ltd Sells 138 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lessened its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $11,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,434,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,343,491,000 after buying an additional 1,391,488 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,071,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,374,041,000 after buying an additional 168,757 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,902,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,880,971,000 after buying an additional 93,751 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,626,830,000 after buying an additional 2,613,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 39.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,534,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,600,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.72.

TSM stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $123.26. 150,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,467,242. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $76.17 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.66 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.4941 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

