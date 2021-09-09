Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Receives $12.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

XAIR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

In other news, Director Robert Carey purchased 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $1,876,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 481,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,400.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Beyond Air by 32.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 59,197 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 752,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 65,181 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the first quarter worth approximately $649,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 34.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 11,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 51.1% in the second quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 26,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XAIR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.29. The stock had a trading volume of 12,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,261. The firm has a market cap of $270.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of -0.52. Beyond Air has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.11 and a current ratio of 9.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.51.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.10). Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 2,617.28% and a negative return on equity of 94.09%. Equities analysts forecast that Beyond Air will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

