Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Raised by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.4% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $17,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth $36,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,216,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at $43,582,676.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $353.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,784,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $368.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.01. The firm has a market cap of $348.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

