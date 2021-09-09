Cumberland Partners Ltd Acquires 264,577 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 391.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,577 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway accounts for 2.0% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $25,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 403.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 327 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CP traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.95. 224,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,055,752. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $57.71 and a one year high of $83.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.06. The stock has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.1512 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.86%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.02.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

