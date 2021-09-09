O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,077,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 218,124 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $21,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 338,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,511,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,741,000 after buying an additional 294,177 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFC stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $19.60. 118,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,406,100. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.2233 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.90%.

MFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

