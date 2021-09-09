Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Trims Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 9.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 0.3% of Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,908,000. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 12,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 137,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $225.47. The company had a trading volume of 642,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,193,951. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.43. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $142.09 and a 1-year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

