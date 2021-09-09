O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,404 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $28,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 24.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 50,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 19.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 17,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.5% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 169,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,405,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 17.4% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETN stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $162.44. The company had a trading volume of 16,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,346. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $96.24 and a 52-week high of $171.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.33.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

