O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $23.07 Million Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,143,607 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 648,187 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $23,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RF. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Regions Financial by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 171,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on RF shares. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.84.

Regions Financial stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,966,403. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $23.81. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.88.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

