Sanchez Wealth Management Group Trims Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 0.2% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $37,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $43,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $55,000. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMY traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.39. The company had a trading volume of 71,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,540,244. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.29. The company has a market cap of $143.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

