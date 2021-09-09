Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ CVGW traded down $7.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,389. Calavo Growers has a 12 month low of $45.77 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.65. The company has a market cap of $702.76 million, a P/E ratio of 160.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.
Calavo Growers Company Profile
Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.
