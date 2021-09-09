Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ CVGW traded down $7.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,389. Calavo Growers has a 12 month low of $45.77 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.65. The company has a market cap of $702.76 million, a P/E ratio of 160.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calavo Growers stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,411 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.36% of Calavo Growers worth $15,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

