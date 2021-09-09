Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd Sells 16,490 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,490 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVX stock opened at $96.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.64. The company has a market cap of $186.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.55, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.70.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

