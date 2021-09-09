Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Trading Down 8.8%

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL)’s stock price was down 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.04 and last traded at $4.04. Approximately 5,063 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 391,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day moving average is $2.11.

Get Mechel PAO alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTL. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mechel PAO in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Mechel PAO in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mechel PAO in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Mechel PAO during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Mechel PAO during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Mechel PAO is a holding company, which engages in the mining and production of coal and steel, iron core, and nickel products. It operates through the following business segments: Steel, Mining, and Power. The Steel segment sells semi-finished steel products, long products of a wide range of steel grades, carbon and stainless flat steel products, and high value-added metal products.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Mechel PAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mechel PAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.