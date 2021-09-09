Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Announces Earnings Results

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.97 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Shares of CVGW stock traded down $7.84 on Thursday, hitting $39.42. 5,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,389. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.10 million, a P/E ratio of 160.39 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.85 and a 200 day moving average of $67.65. Calavo Growers has a fifty-two week low of $45.77 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Calavo Growers stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,411 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.36% of Calavo Growers worth $15,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

