Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Announces Earnings Results

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.97 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.
Shares of CVGW stock traded down $7.84 on Thursday, hitting $39.42. 5,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,389. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.10 million, a P/E ratio of 160.39 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.85 and a 200 day moving average of $67.65. Calavo Growers has a fifty-two week low of $45.77 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.
Calavo Growers Company Profile
Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.
See Also: Growth and Income Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.