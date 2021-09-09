Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Trading Down 3.8%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) dropped 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $262.75 and last traded at $263.80. Approximately 31,782 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,711,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $274.33.
UPST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.45.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.86.
In related news, SVP Anna M. Counselman sold 608,355 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.73, for a total value of $122,723,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $31,291,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,853,966 shares of company stock valued at $377,198,325 over the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,433,000. Kuvari Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,164,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Upstart by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,521,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,986,000 after purchasing an additional 538,016 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Upstart by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,918,000 after purchasing an additional 468,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,994,000 after acquiring an additional 391,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.
Upstart Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPST)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
