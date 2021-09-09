Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Trading Down 3.8%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) dropped 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $262.75 and last traded at $263.80. Approximately 31,782 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,711,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $274.33.

UPST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.45.

Get Upstart alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.86.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.75 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Anna M. Counselman sold 608,355 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.73, for a total value of $122,723,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $31,291,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,853,966 shares of company stock valued at $377,198,325 over the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,433,000. Kuvari Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,164,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Upstart by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,521,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,986,000 after purchasing an additional 538,016 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Upstart by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,918,000 after purchasing an additional 468,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,994,000 after acquiring an additional 391,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.