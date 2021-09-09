Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Shares Gap Up to $12.33

Shares of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.33, but opened at $12.74. Gracell Biotechnologies shares last traded at $12.66, with a volume of 362 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $869.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 16.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). As a group, analysts forecast that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

