Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Hits New 1-Year High at $62.77

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$62.77 and last traded at C$62.54, with a volume of 118161 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$62.19.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAR.UN. TD Securities cut Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$62.00 to C$68.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.50 to C$68.50 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$68.00 to C$70.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$67.22.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties REIT alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$10.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.11, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$61.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$57.36.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (?MHC?) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.