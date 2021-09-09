SWS Partners Purchases New Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,026 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 66,200.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 663 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 27.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

Shares of BUD stock traded down $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $58.00. The stock had a trading volume of 90,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,872. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.82. The company has a market cap of $114.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.54. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

