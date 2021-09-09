Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stake Cut by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,524 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America comprises about 1.1% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $83,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

LH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $307.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,057. The stock has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $173.01 and a twelve month high of $309.28.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Argus increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.52.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.