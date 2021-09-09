Brokerages Set Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Target Price at $65.27

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.27.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE ADM traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $60.10. The stock had a trading volume of 41,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,040. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a one year low of $44.58 and a one year high of $69.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.95.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,735,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,146,000 after buying an additional 580,164 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,043,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,332 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,253,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,957,000 after buying an additional 385,181 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,817,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,263,000 after acquiring an additional 198,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,407,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,244,000 after purchasing an additional 237,540 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

