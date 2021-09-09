Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. Sells 7,289 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,289 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $4,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 459.2% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,161.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FNDX stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.49. 268,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,659. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $56.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.