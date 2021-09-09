MoonTrust Market Cap Achieves $1.29 Million (MNTT)

MoonTrust (CURRENCY:MNTT) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 9th. MoonTrust has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $17,921.00 worth of MoonTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MoonTrust coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MoonTrust has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00065600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00134482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.16 or 0.00191741 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,487.03 or 0.07415872 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,088.12 or 1.00142354 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $366.24 or 0.00778884 BTC.

MoonTrust’s total supply is 974,750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MoonTrust is https://reddit.com/r/moontrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MoonTrust’s official Twitter account is @MoonTrustTeam

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonTrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MoonTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

