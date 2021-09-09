Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Notis McConarty Edward

Notis McConarty Edward lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Comcast were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,214,514. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.80. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 price target on Comcast and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

