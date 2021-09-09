SWS Partners Boosts Stock Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

SWS Partners boosted its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Natera makes up approximately 1.8% of SWS Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in Natera were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,490,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $151,339,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 9.3% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 62,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,147,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 2.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,241,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 56.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 471,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,890,000 after buying an additional 169,250 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 31.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,719,000 after buying an additional 50,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

In other news, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $550,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,532.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Todd C. Cozzens sold 24,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $2,954,751.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,118.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,885 shares of company stock valued at $21,838,222. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.27.

Natera stock traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,549. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.03 and a 1 year high of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.42 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.55.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. The company had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.