SWS Partners Acquires New Stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

SWS Partners acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 69,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,000. SWS Partners owned about 0.06% of PureCycle Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. 25.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PureCycle Technologies news, CFO Michael E. Dee bought 4,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $49,986.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,025,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,237,531.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PureCycle Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE PCT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.25. 5,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.59. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $35.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.77.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

