SWS Partners Lowers Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

SWS Partners lowered its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 52.4% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 26,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $690,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,558.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 91,661 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.76, for a total value of $29,492,843.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 322,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,876,354.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.42.

NYSE MTN traded up $7.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $300.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 108.34 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.10. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.46 and a fifty-two week high of $338.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $889.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.82 million. Analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.