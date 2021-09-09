SWS Partners Invests $1.45 Million in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

SWS Partners acquired a new position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the first quarter worth about $16,692,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the first quarter worth about $3,085,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 178.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares during the period. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the second quarter worth about $9,687,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 9.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 70,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.50.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total value of $194,436.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.49, for a total transaction of $972,045.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,400 shares of company stock worth $7,455,878 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ETSY traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $214.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,788. The company has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 62.07, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.30 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.73.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. Etsy’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

