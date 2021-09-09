BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.790-$0.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $856 million-$860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $852.55 million.BOX also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

BOX stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.42. 88,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,937,763. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.43.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.01 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 21.15% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BOX shares. TheStreet upgraded BOX from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on BOX in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an underperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.33.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $377,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,197,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,139,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $383,689.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,889 shares of company stock worth $1,136,240 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BOX stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,169 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.61% of BOX worth $66,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.