Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 90.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ GRTX traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.88. The company had a trading volume of 512 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,626. Galera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average is $8.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.64.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts expect that Galera Therapeutics will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Linda West purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $91,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $365,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 122.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Galera Therapeutics by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

