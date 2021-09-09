Ocular Therapeutix’s (OCUL) Buy Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $33.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 187.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OCUL. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock traded up $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $11.46. 14,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,870. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day moving average is $14.61. The firm has a market cap of $877.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 10.00 and a current ratio of 10.05. Ocular Therapeutix has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $24.30.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 51.58% and a negative net margin of 318.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich purchased 5,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,681. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 203.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 13.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 60.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

