Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,146 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 12.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,387,000 after buying an additional 83,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,746,000 after acquiring an additional 27,264 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 509,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,507,000 after acquiring an additional 74,536 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 54.4% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 419,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,484,000 after purchasing an additional 147,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,011,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BCC traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.49. 1,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,980. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.00. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $78.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $2.75. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 66.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue was up 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.53%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.83.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

